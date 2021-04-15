Iron Mountain announced that it has agreed with RPD Energy and Direct Energy to track the hourly renewable energy load of Iron Mountain data centers. This marks a significant step forward in the development of enhanced solutions for purchasing renewable energy, through readily available retail channels.

Tracking hourly usage

The innovative structure will source 100% renewable energy aimed at matching the hourly usage of all Iron Mountain facilities in Pennsylvania and New Jersey including two data centers. Conventional renewable power solutions seek to only match a buyer’s load on an annual or monthly basis without ensuring renewable power is available when clients are using electricity. Tracking hourly usage from the generator and comparing it to Iron Mountain’s hourly usage demonstrates a future view of how firms can transition to a truly carbon-free energy supply.

Chris Pennington, Global Energy Manager at Iron Mountain Data Centers, said,

“Iron Mountain is seeking to move beyond the conventional approach of matching renewable power on an annual basis, to matching renewable power generation with its hourly energy use. This is ultimately the path needed to decarbonize energy use. We are proud to push the marketplace and be at the forefront of embracing and adopting this unique approach and believe that RPD and Direct Energy have assembled a highly repeatable product that will become a readily available retail product.”

RPD Energy in conjunction with Direct Energy will provide Iron Mountain a monthly report to document the match of average hourly generation and Iron Mountain’s actual hourly offtake from the grid. To maintain the integrity of the renewable impact of the transaction, traceability and environmental claims are ensured by renewable energy credits provided via EDP Renewables North America and sourced from the same renewable developer.

