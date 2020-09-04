The storage and information management services company Iron Mountain announced that it will provide colocation services to large U.S. Federal government civilian agency at two data centers in Northern Virginia and Denver under a lease agreement slated to take effect in 2021’s second quarter.

To support new deployments

According to the announcement, the government customer leased 4 megawatts of information technology capacity in the provider’s VA-2 campus to transition data from an on-premise repository. VA-2 is part of an 83-acre campus and offers interconnection site access in Reston and Ashburn.

Furthermore, Iron Mountain will facilitate the transition of the agency’s current 1.5-megawatt disaster recovery facility, DEN-1. DEN-1 is located in Iron Mountain’s Boyers, Pennsylvania data center, into an expanded disaster recovery space in Denver, DEN-1.

Rick Crutchley, Vice President and General Manager, North America at Iron Mountain Data Center, said,

“We are pleased to have this Federal agency join our robust ecosystems in both Northern Virginia and Denver, as we support their digital transformation strategy. The agency’s decision to expand with Iron Mountain underscores their trust in our value proposition for providing secure and quickly scalable data center solutions, with industry-leading compliance.”

