IXcellerate announced its plan to build a sustainable campus at a newly secured location in the south of Moscow. The southern campus named IXcellerate Moscow South will unite several data centers starting with Moscow Five (MOS5). Its power capacity will be more than 200 MW, with a design capacity of approximately 20,000 rack spaces.

Connect over 200 networks

IXcellerate data centers are designed to accommodate modern high-load servers and infrastructure for ultra-dense computing in accordance with the Tier III / Level 3 reliability level. For the construction phase, it is planned to use energy-efficient and engineering solutions, including a number of green technology initiatives.

Combined with IXcellerate’s innovative Eurasia Peering Internet exchange platform, customers of the new datacentres will be able to connect to over 200 networks, enjoying access to a vast Internet ecosystem of cloud and technology companies whilst also benefitting from extensive office, meeting, event and project space, all on-campus.

Guy Willner, Chairman of IXcellerate, said,

“We are proud to announce the largest expansion step in IXcellerate history – it underlines our commitment to helping the next generation of Russia’s tech entrepreneurs alongside the country’s accelerating public sector digitalization. We believe this next step in our growth will allow both enterprises and federal bodies to further harness technology to help create a greener future. In tandem with sustainability, data sovereignty is a major issue across the planet and our datacentres allow companies to fully comply with privacy and localization laws whilst also providing the fastest, lowest latency access possible to Russia’s over 100 million Internet users. Ten years of experience, powerful infrastructure, investor support and the trust of our many Russian and international clients and partners give us grounds to be confident that our main goal – to become the best datacentre operator in Russia – will be achieved.”

IXcellerate also plans to build new data facilities and expand its first campus located in the north of Moscow.

