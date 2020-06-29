IXcellerate increased its data center campus power capacity in Moscow to 26MW as a part of IXcellerate’s strategic infrastructure development plan in Russia. With this power rise, the company aims to meet both current and future customer needs across IXcellerate Moscow One and Moscow Two data centers with a total capacity of 3,315 racks.

Investment to the Russian data center industry

IXcellerate provides 2N power availability to all its customers in compliance with the Uptime Institute Tier III requirements. To enhance redundancy and reliability, the new energy center is connected directly to the city power grid.

Konstantin Borman, Managing Director of IXcellerate, said,