IXcellerate increased its data center campus power capacity in Moscow to 26MW as a part of IXcellerate’s strategic infrastructure development plan in Russia. With this power rise, the company aims to meet both current and future customer needs across IXcellerate Moscow One and Moscow Two data centers with a total capacity of 3,315 racks.
Investment to the Russian data center industry
IXcellerate provides 2N power availability to all its customers in compliance with the Uptime Institute Tier III requirements. To enhance redundancy and reliability, the new energy center is connected directly to the city power grid.
Konstantin Borman, Managing Director of IXcellerate, said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Data Center News
“This year our customers have installed a large number of new servers and network equipment, and demand for our services continues to grow. We are currently preparing for further expansion of our campus in the north of Moscow and are planning to upgrade our power infrastructure with additional 20MW next year. We are very proud that our success in attracting investments to the Russian data center industry and building new facilities contributes to the development of digital technologies in the country.”
Discussion about this post