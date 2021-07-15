Data center developer and operator, Serverfarm announced the addition of Jochem Steman to its team. He will take the company’s VP of Colocation Europe role and in this newly created position, he will be charged with leading the Serverfarm’s colocation services across the data center markets in Europe. According to the announcement, the company has created this position in response to the growing need in the region.

23 years of IT experience

With the appointment, Steman brings more than 23 years of IT experience to the company. Serverfarm stated that his understanding of the technologies causing digital disruption and how to apply them has led the business growth. Before his role at Serverfarm, he was the CEO of Datacenter.com, where he managed to build the company from the ground up. Jochem Steman, Vice President of Colocation Europe at Serverfarm said,

“I am excited to join such a well-respected leadership team that has established a clear vision for global growth. I believe Serverfarm’s unique approach supports digital transformation over the whole spectrum: data center design, colocation, and IT management, making Serverfarm the leading DMaaS (Data Center Management as a Service) provider in the world. I am looking forward to working with such a highly recognized group and supporting Serverfarm’s strategy to expand its colocation services throughout Europe further.”

