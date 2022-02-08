Data center developer and operator, Kao Data announced that the company is expanding its footprint in the U.K. with a 16 MW carrier-neutral data center in Slough, West London. The launch came after a recent investment of approximately £130 million from Infratil Limited and expand its data center platform into this globally significant data center hub.

NVIDIA DGX-Ready

The facility is set to become NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Centre certified and OCP-Ready to be able to meet the high-performance computing and artificial intelligence needs of customers. The company’s expansion into the region presents its current colocation customers with increased diversity and resilience.

Kao Data’s new data center is powered with 100% renewable energy. The facility’s backup generators use renewable HVO fuel, and its power and cooling architectures provide a low PUE. It will also adhere to the company’s design and sustainability principles. Lee Myall, CEO of Kao Data said,

« The launch of our new Slough data center offers data-intensive enterprises within the highly sought-after West London Availability Zone, the opportunity to benefit from significant new capacity, as well as the advantage of working with Kao Data’s award-winning, sustainable infrastructure and expert technical and operations teams. With this move, we are excited to be strengthening our data center footprint across the UK and establish ourselves within the world’s second-largest data center hub. Kao Data has seen tremendous growth over the last twelve months, and the launch of our Slough facility is the next step in our continuing development. »

See more Data Center News