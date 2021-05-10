Kao Data, the specialist developer and operator of advanced, carrier-neutral data centers has welcomed a new customer in Civo, a flexible, developer-first cloud platform based on K3s Kubernetes technology. The agreement will see Kao Data deploy the UK Innovation Corridor’s first fully operational OCP-Ready system, and enable Civo to launch its UK cloud region.

To develop superfast clusters

Civo offers managed Kubernetes service based on K3s. Its cloud configuration, built on OCP Accepted hardware and Kubernetes technology, offers the ability to develop superfast clusters with launch speeds under 90 seconds, in a simplified, disruptive cloud platform.

Lee Myall, CEO, Kao Data, said,

“We’re delighted to welcome Civo as Kao Data’s first OCP-Ready customer, and help them launch their world-class cloud platform in the UK,” said “Kubernetes adoption continues to accelerate at great speed and we anticipate their cloud-native capabilities will be welcomed by the AI start-up communities within Cambridge and the UK Innovation Corridor.”

Supported by systems integration specialist Vespertec, Civo’s K3s containerized environment is housed within high-density, 15kW+, standardized, OCP Accepted rack enclosures, containing the latest Intel Xeon servers and NVMe storage, which is easy to deploy within Kao Data’s OCP Ready facility. The system is also compatible with the latest processor and GPU technologies, enabling developers to test and scale with reduced latency, achieve higher input/output operations per second (IOPS), and benefit from a 10% lower power consumption.

