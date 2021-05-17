Keppel Data Centres, Kawasaki, Linde Gas Singapore, MOL and Vopak LNG signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly explore the concept development of a supply infrastructure to bring liquefied hydrogen (LH2) into Singapore to power Keppel’s data centers. The study is expected to continue till the end of 2021.

A range of green solutions

Under this MOU, the five industry partners will jointly study the technical and commercial viability of an LH2 supply chain, including the feasibility of having a production and liquefaction plant and export terminal at the exporting country, transportation via ocean-going tankers, as well as an import terminal, storage units and regasification facilities in Singapore.

Wong Wai Meng, CEO of Keppel Data Centres, said,

“In line with Keppel’s Vision 2030, which puts sustainability at the heart of the Group’s strategy, Keppel Data Centres is working hard to decarbonize our operations. We are actively tapping the capabilities of the Keppel Group as well as working with industry partners to explore a range of green solutions such as hydrogen, floating data centers and CCUS technologies. With this MOU, we take another step in our journey to use sustainable energy sources for power generation.”

Hydrogen’s combustion does not emit carbon dioxide. In its liquid state, hydrogen occupies 800 times less volume compared to its gaseous state, allowing for more compact and efficient storage and transportation. As such, LH2 is gaining traction as a compelling clean energy alternative for land-scarce markets.

The partners envision that the LH2 supply infrastructure will benefit data center facilities such as the floating data center park project in Singapore that Keppel Data Centres is currently pursuing.

See more Data Center News