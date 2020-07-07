Lamda Hellix announced the agreement with Enel Green Power to ensure that the electricity consumption of its colocation data centers. Data centers of Lamda Hellix will be covered solely through 100% green power generated by Enel Green Power.

Lamda Hellix is fully committed to sustainability and energy efficiency by integrating environment-friendly policies aiming to reduce its carbon footprint while it’s also an active member of the EU Code of Conduct for the data center energy efficiency. In addition to this, it has been the first data center in the world certified for its green operation with LEED O+M v4 Gold, while also been certified by ISO 14001 & 50001 for its environmental and energy policy.

Apostolos Kakkos, Chairman & CEO of Lamda Hellix, said:

“Greece is entering a new era of innovation, digitalization, and sustainability and we are proud to be part of this transition. Over the past 17 years, we have established Lamda Hellix as the largest neutral world-class data center provider in SEE, and most recently we have created SEECIX.net the first cloud & interconnection hub in the region. Our latest cooperation with Enel Green Power is part of our strategy to highlight Greece as an information hub while reducing our (and our customers’) environmental footprint through 100% renewable energy. In the last few years we have invested in our own renewable energy production and we plan to invest more in the coming years”.

Enel Green Power in Greece has operating 57 renewable plants in 24 prefectures with total installed capacity of 464MW of which 354MW comes from the wind, 90MW from solar, and 20MW from hydro plants.