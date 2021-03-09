<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Landmark Dividend continues to invest in data centers and other technology-focused real estates around the U.S. Landmark Dividend and affiliates of Landmark announced a third data center acquisition in the greater Chicago area from Chirisa Investments. Chirisa is a global investor active across Digital Infrastructure, Cloud, Communications and Security, and Real Estate.

A growing partnership with Chirisa

The newly acquired data center facility covers more than 105,000 square feet, including over 30,000 square feet of white space, and more than 2.4 MW of critical load. This acquisition follows the acquisition of two data centers located in the Seattle and New Jersey markets.

Ryan Sullivan, Senior Vice President of Landmark’s Digital Infrastructure division, said,

“Landmark is pleased to continue growing the partnership with Chirisa. We have expanded our data center portfolio in existing and new strategic markets through the acquisition of these three core facilities. The Chirisa transactions demonstrate our team’s ability to efficiently complete acquisitions in an unprecedented year filled with challenges. We look forward to building on our successful track record as we execute our strategic vision and strengthen our leadership position within the growing market of digital infrastructure investments.”

The three Chirisa data centers offer more than 9.7 MW of critical IT load and cover more than 250,000 square feet, including 65,000 square feet of white space with ample expansion opportunities. Landmark and its affiliates have acquired 17 data center assets in the last 12 months for a total consideration of more than $400 million.

