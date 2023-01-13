The official launch of Digital Halo (DH), a regional digital infrastructure platform with headquarters in Singapore, was announced on January 11th.

The first Digital Halo data center by Arch Capital is planned to be launched in Manila, located in the north of the Philippines.

On a 3.75-hectare freehold land parcel in Cainta, DH will be the manager and owner of a proposed 70 MW data center campus.

Arch Capital provides a wide range of products and services, including property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance. In order to capitalize on the rising demand for digitalized information technology and operations solutions in Southeast and North Asia, Digital Halo (DH) announced the official launch of its platform.

Sustainability and energy efficiency goals

Data centers, fiber optic cables, towers, and renewable energy sources are just a few of the digital infrastructure assets that Digital Halo will invest in, build, and manage. It aims to create modern data processing and storage facilities that prioritize sustainability, are powered by renewable energy, and have designs that are both energy and water efficient. Sustainability is becoming an increasingly important factor for companies in today’s world. Companies are looking for ways to reduce their environmental impact and become more efficient in their operations.

Charles Cosgrove, Executive Chairman of Digital Halo, said:

« After living and working in Singapore for over 30 years, I find myself looking back on my time in Southeast Asia and now see so much opportunity for our region, especially in our chosen areas of digital infrastructure. From our home in Singapore, I see a bright and compelling future for Digital Halo’s highly focused strategy on key regional markets and customers. We are in the right place at the right time. »