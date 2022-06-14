Lendlease and Princeton Digital Group announced the commencement of construction of a 100 MW data center campus located in Saitama City, north of Tokyo, which is the first project under Lendlease Data Centre Partners. The duo announced the new campus with a groundbreaking ceremony. Lendlease is developing and constructing the core and shell on a built-to-suit basis for PDG, on a long-term lease.

60,000 square meters, 100 MW capacity

The facility will be one of the largest in Japan and poised to serve the hyper-scale requirement of the world’s largest cloud, commerce, and content companies. PDG will invest in and operate with its mechanical and electrical equipment. The gross development value of the project when all phases are completed will be in excess of A$800 million for Lendlease, while PDG is investing US$1 billion of capital.

The new facility is located in Saitama City and sited on 33,000 square meters of land in a major commercial center in the Greater Tokyo area. The data center campus will deliver over 60,000 square meters of gross floor area and close to 100 MW of IT capacity. It will be built to the latest hyper-scale design and standards to be able to offer enhanced scalability, connectivity, and reliability. The facility is expected to be operational in 2024. Rangu Salgame, Chairman and CEO of Princeton Digital Group said,

« Today marks an important milestone in PDG’s plans in Japan, which is an important and strategic market for our customers. The on-time commencement of construction is a validation of our approach of adopting the right model for each market such as working with leading developers like Lendlease for this project. Our continued track record of delivering on our commitments is a key factor in why PDG is a partner of choice for hyper-scalers across the region. »