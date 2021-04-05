Lenovo Data Center Group (DCG) announced new industry-leading ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solutions to support edge-to-cloud computing. Propose-built to help organizations of all sizes, modernize, better secure their IT infrastructure, these new and enhanced hybrid cloud solutions are all powered by the new AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors.

Lenovo ThinkSystem servers

Lenovo extends the ThinkSystem server portfolio to include the new 2-socket Lenovo ThinkSystem SR645 and SR665 and new Lenovo ThinkSystem 1-socket SR635 and SR655 servers, powered by AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors.

Kamran Amini, Vice President and General Manager of Server, Storage and Software Defined Infrastructure, Lenovo Data Center Group, said,

“Organizations are accelerating their IT infrastructure transformation and shifting investments to focus on more agile edge-to-cloud solutions. Customers have the advantage of partnering with Lenovo and our consulting services team to take advantage of the latest technologies that drive IT modernization and gain faster insights with Lenovo’s new top-performing ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile portfolio powered on AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors.”

Organizations running their systems with accelerators and GPUs can expect to see up to 25% improvement in system performance and greater VDI density when using a heart-of-the-market 16 core AMD EPYC 7003 series processor, compared to the previous generation. The third-generation AMD-based 2-socket ThinkSystem SR645 and SR665 servers are now available; the 1-socket ThinkSystem SR635 and SR655 servers will be available in June.

New ThinkAgile HCI Solutions

Lenovo also launched new ThinkAgile VX Series hyper-converged platforms combined with third-generation AMD EPYC processors. ThinkAgile VX3575-G is designed for compute-heavy applications such as VDI and AI workloads with the ability to support up to eight NVIDIA GPUs. ThinkAgile VX5575 offers a storage-dense 2U solution for fast, high-capacity storage applications including email management, data, and analytics. Third-generation AMD-based Lenovo ThinkAgile VX solutions will be available in the second quarter of 2021.

Besides, Lenovo is updating the Lenovo ThinkAgile HX series HCI solutions, with Nutanix, to take advantage of the third-generation AMD EPYC processors. ThinkAgile HX3375 and ThinkAgile HX3376 provide simplified operations, increased workload density, stronger data protection, and seamless application across clouds to enable a true hybrid architecture.

