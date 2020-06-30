Lenovo Data Center Group announced that Ian Jeffs re-joined as the new Lenovo DCG General Manager for the UK and Ireland. With this appointment, he returns to Lenovo after 12 years.

Two appointments in the UK and Ireland business

He has 25 years of experience in senior roles in the PC and data center industry, creating sales, marketing and channel businesses in large technology organizations at Tech Data, Arrow, and IBM.

Giovanni Di Filippo, EMEA President of Data Center Group at Lenovo said:

“Our ambition is to double the market share for DCG group in the UK & Ireland market within the next two years, a task requiring strong leadership and significant sector knowledge. Ian brings with him substantial expertise in the data center market from his time at Tech Data, Arrow and IBM that will create opportunities and value for our UK customers and partner relationships.”

Moreover, Mark Hiley has appointed as the Lenovo DCG Channel Sales Leader where he will oversee the group’s channel strategy. Hiley has worked at Riverbed Technology and Dell EMC.

Ian Jeffs, DCG General Manager for the UK and Ireland, said,