Lenovo Data Center Group (DCG) released a range of new and updated hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solutions. Lenovo Cloud Services enables customers to keep pace with evolving business needs. Lenovo has partnered with Nutanix, Microsoft, and VMware to expand software-defined systems management capabilities with Lenovo XClarity.

The need for people to work remotely

Hyperconverged infrastructure solutions aim to provide virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), supporting the need for people to work remotely. Lenovo is focused on ready-to-deploy HCI solutions in partnership with industry-leading hybrid cloud software providers. This partnership provides easy deployment and management of a full edge-to-cloud environment with simpler updates, easy scalability, and a consumption-based delivery model.

Lenovo, in collaboration with Nutanix and AMD, unveiled the new Lenovo ThinkAgile HX HCI solutions powered by AMD EPYC processors. ThinkAgile HX allows the customer to run their virtual desktop workloads and maintain consistent performance with up to 50%1 fewer servers.

To rapidly move a hybrid cloud infrastructure

Lenovo, in collaboration with Microsoft, introduced the new Lenovo ThinkAgile MX Azure Stack HCI Edge and Data Center Solutions. These solutions were designed for the rapid deployment of hybrid cloud infrastructure. Moreover, Lenovo, in collaboration with VMware, announced the new Lenovo ThinkAgile VX HCI Solutions, improving agility and reliability for SAP HANA database deployments. This solution will be available later this month.

Finally, Lenovo, in collaboration with Diamanti, unveiled the introduction of the Diamanti SR630 solution powered by Lenovo’s ThinkSystem servers. Diamanti SR630 enables customers to rapidly deploy a complete container and Kubernetes solution by integrating high-performance compute, plug-and-play networking, persistent storage, Docker and Kubernetes into a powerful, simple full-stack solution.

Kamran Amini, Vice President and General Manager of Server, Storage and Software Defined Infrastructure, Lenovo Data Center Group, said,

“The strategy toward the new, smarter normal is around modernizing the data center and breaking down the longstanding digital barriers that many organizations face today. We offer a large breadth of agile and preconfigured edge-to-hybrid cloud solutions in partnership with leading HCI providers that enable customers to harness the flexibility, scalability and economics of the cloud. To help with this transition, customers can leverage our design workshops with our expert solution engineers at no obligation.”

Stay tuned for up-to-date Data Center News