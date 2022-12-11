Lincoln Rackhouse, the data center division of Lincoln Property Company (LPC), announced that it has added two industry veterans to its leadership team. The additions are timely, with the company recently adding to its expanding portfolio with the announcements of the development of a data center campus in New Albany, Ohio, known as Silicon Heartland Innovation Park, and the recent acquisition of a top-tier data center in Atlanta.

John Greenwood and Brent Streetman

John Greenwood will join as the company’s Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy. He is an accomplished senior executive with previous experience in pre-revenue, emerging, and large business organizations in the data center and telecom sectors. With more than 25 years of data center industry experience and previous roles in sales, marketing, and operations, he will assist in creating and implementing the overall strategy for Lincoln Rackhouse. Greenwood will also focus on growing market share across an integrated platform that includes the recent acquisitions of data center service providers, St. Louis-based Ascent, and South Florida-based CBM of America.

Brent Streetman has been named Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing. Within his role, he will be responsible for the integrated platform’s revenue performance and value creation. Streetman joins the executive team at Lincoln Rackhouse as a proven leader with over 25 years of sales and marketing leadership experience. His experience also includes managing a $100 million+ P&L for a large multinational firm.

Martin Peck, Executive Vice President, Lincoln Rackhouse said,

« John and Brent have extensive data center experience nationally in a wide variety of industry disciplines, including wholesale & retail colocation, build-to-suit engagements, site selection, business development and contract negotiations. With their addition, our platform will continue to accelerate its initiatives and commitment to our growth, as well as support our current and future customer’s needs. »