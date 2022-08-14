Lincoln Rackhouse, the data center division of Lincoln Property Company, and Principal Real Estate Investors, the real estate investment team for Principal Global Investors, announced the acquisition of a key data center located in Atlanta. The strategically located data center is an enterprise-grade, highly secured facility, ready to be deployed to customers’ specific design and power requirements.

Facility is more than 7MW of capacity

The 185,000 square-foot facility sits on a 38-acre parcel with more than 7MW of capacity, and a design to expand to over 13MW. Furthermore, the site can support a separate 30MW ground up data center development, ideal for today’s hyperscalers and operators.

According to Data Center Hawk, Atlanta’s data center market continues to grow due to the favorable business climate, competitive colocation and cloud environments, reasonable power cost, low natural disaster risk and robust connectivity. The city has cultivated a tech hub, with more than 55 colocation providers and enterprises calling it home.

Martin Peck, Executive Vice President, Lincoln Rackhouse, said,

« We’re proud to partner with Principal Real Estate Investors in a market that’s quickly become one of the most robust data center regions in the U.S.Our plan is to begin immediate development of additional turn-key critical floor space, that will ultimately align and address our customer’s current and future expansion needs. »

St. Louis based Ascent will continue to provide facilities management, engineering and construction services to the site. Marketing and leasing with be provided by Digital Crossroad and CBRE’s Atlanta based data center solutions team.