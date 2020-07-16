Nautilus Data Technologies’s waterborne data center project named as The Eli M has been completed by Lind Marine, a Shipyard on the Mare Island Naval Complex in Vallejo, California. According to the announcement, Lind Marine completed approximately 125 tons of structural steel repair and modification to Eli M in preparation to support its 186’L x 53’W x 30’H superstructure.

700 tons total mass

The steel superstructure is comprised of 14 individual steel modules with a total mass of approximately 700 tons supported by 6” concrete decks. In May, Nautilus announced the closing of a multi-draw, senior secured debt facility with Orion Energy Partners for the commissioning of a 6.0MW colocation data center.