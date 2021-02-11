Cloud provider, Linode announced that the company is expanding services to the APAC customer base by adding GPU instances to its Singapore data center. The new solution provides a low-latency option for near-real-time data analytics, image processing, video transcoding, AI, and other data and processing-intensive applications. The Singapore data center is the company’s third global data centers to offer GPU instance types.

Virtual machine GPU instances

Linode also stated that GPU instances are completely dedicated and cost-effective. It is powered by NVIDIA’s Quadro RTX 6000 Graphics Card, which is an efficient and versatile rendering solution for virtual workstations in the cloud with a combination of CUDA, Tensor, and RT cores. The company also stated that Linode is the only alternative cloud provider offering access to the Quadro RTX line of GPUs, which run NVIDIA’s Turing GPU architecture. The primary drivers for Linode’s strong price-performance include:

A competitive pricing model compared to the other providers. Linode provides the same hourly and monthly pricing for all regions. Bandwidth is bundled with each virtual machine (VM): the 32GB GPU VM comes with 10TB included in the $1000/mo price. With other providers, pricing is often more complicated, sometimes varying by region and often requiring users to pay per GB of outgoing bandwidth, which is not always easy to plan for from month to month.

Solid performance scores , especially for video and image rendering workloads. Performance per dollar on 32GB Linodes with the RTX6000 consistently outperformed competitors in the study for Gaussian blur, depth of field, and V-ray (a 3-D rendering benchmark).

Alex Peña, Lead Research and Development Engineer, Linode, said,

“More and more, Linode’s customers are looking to us for advanced cloud services like GPU instances, and they need those services close to their end-users. Adding GPUs to our Singapore data center means that innovators in the region now have access to affordable GPU instances, with the additional benefits of low latency. Linode is dedicated to making GPU technology accessible and affordable so more developers can access the power they need to innovate faster.”

