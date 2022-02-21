JSC ER-Telecom Holding, Talos Fund I LP, and Linxdatacenter announced a new data center in Moscow as a part of the company’s expansion and development plans in Russia. Linxdatacenter has purchased a 26,000 square meters site at Serebryakova 8 in Moscow. The facility is expected to be operational in early 2024. The estimated investment for the project is approximately $200 million.

More than 4,000 racks

The new facility’s power will be increased up to 50 MW gradually and will accommodate over 4,000 racks and office spaces. When fully built, the data center will be Linxdatacenter’s largest facility and its second data center in Moscow. It will meet the largest organizations’ needs in colocation and cloud services, including:

provision with the necessary virtual infrastructure for their key tasks;

support of uninterrupted operation;

decrease of business risks by ensuring additional options for IT infrastructure backup .

The data center is being developed by Linxdatacenter and the international partners of RDIF. Linxdatacenter’s Moscow data center is designed to meet international standards, including the Tier III requirements. Olga Sokolova, General Director of Linxdatacenter said,

« The site we found for construction of our new data center is an optimal match for a whole range of our requirements. Its total area will allow us to plan future expansion, and its location ensures superior network connectivity owing to the proximity of our current data center at 8 Marta Street. Its excellent transport accessibility and proximity to large infrastructure objects allow Linxdatacenter to offer a unique solution to big Russian and international companies. Full control over the construction process and engagement of international experts will enable us to plan and implement the project in compliance with the strictest international standards for DC management, including security and power independence, and to meet the high expectations of our customers. »