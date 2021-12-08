The data center and software company Liqid announced $100 million in Series C funding. Lightrock and the affiliates of DH Capital co-led the funding. Current investors of Panorama Point Partners and Iron Gate Capital also participated in the event. US Department of Defense, Dell Technologies, NVIDIA, Broadcom, and Intel Corporation are some of the current partners and customers of the company.

Liqid will use the $100 million funding to scale Liqid Matrix composable software and solutions. It’s used for automating, orchestrating, and composing physical computer systems from pools of bare-metal resources. The funding will help Liqid expand internationally, enhance the company’s support function, marketing, and scale the workforce across all business functions.

The company points that traditional data center architectures are configured rigidly and can’t handle the needs of modern AI-centric workloads. This leads to operational inefficiencies that result in increased carbon emissions. Liqid’s modern, full dynamic infrastructure raises utilization rates.

« As IT professionals strive to maximize efficiency in next-generation computing while simultaneously enhancing system performance, Liqid software enables enterprises and data center operators to do more with less. Liqid’s software and solutions support ongoing growth and productive innovation for public and private organizations alike, while also reducing waste and inefficiency. »

