LiquidStack announced the launch from stealth mode with new deployments across vital sectors such as high-performance computing (HPC), cloud services, artificial intelligence (AI), edge and telecommunications, backed by its first round funding and a strong, experienced leadership team.

New developments with new funding

LiquidStack is also announcing a $10M Series A investment and strategic partnership with Wiwynn, an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider of server and storage system design, manufacturing, and rack integration for data centers. Wiwynn has been working with important cloud service providers, shipped systems to over three hundred data centers globally, and generated $6.3 billion in revenue in 2020.

Joe Capes, co-founder and CEO of LiquidStack, said,

“ After incubating Allied Control for the last five years, we were able to build multiple hyperscale Bitcoin mining sites using LiquidStack immersion cooling while growing a strong intellectual property portfolio. In 2020, we pivoted to gain market traction within the semiconductor, IT hardware, data center and telecoms segments. Launching LiquidStack with new funding enables us to focus on our strengths and capabilities, accelerating the development of liquid cooling technology, products and services to help solve real thermal and sustainability challenges driven by the adoption of cloud services, AI, edge and high-performance computing.”

2-phase immersion liquid cooling system

LiquidStack has been building on over eight years of data center cooling innovation. The company is born from The Bitfury Group’s liquid cooling subsidiary previously known as Allied Control Limited (ACL). LiquidStack offers a 2-phase immersion liquid cooling system that is a highly scalable, environmentally safe, and sustainable solution to meet the growing thermal challenges of cloud, enterprise, and 5G and edge computing applications.

