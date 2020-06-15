Shift to remote work environments with COVID-19 pandemic, and a changing regulatory framework that includes GDPR and in-country data residency standard increased the demand of businesses in Germany and the UK to adopt cloud technology. New Microsoft Azure data centers will enable LMS365 to provide a learning platform that supports the data and compliance requirements within the local regions.

To support data governance requirements

LMS365’s data center expansion allows organizations and government institutions to uphold data sovereignty by keeping data within their legal basis as they provide training, learning, and onboarding to employees.

Robert Nederby, managing director of DACH, LMS365, said:

“COVID-19 put high pressure on companies to support remote working. At the same time, German businesses across industries are fast-tracking their cloud and digitization journeys. This has raised discussions of data protection and unprecedented demand for trusted cloud infrastructures like Microsoft 365, Teams and Azure. This expansion helps us deliver on our continued commitment to serve our fast-growing customer base of over 200 customers in UK and DACH, and to elevate their businesses through the transformative capabilities of the LMS365 platform.”

Deployment of LMS365 from these additional regional data centers is possible for new customers and existing customers will be relocated by request.

Travis Campbell, senior business manager, LMS365, said:

“Brexit and GDPR have placed a new focus on data governance and security for organizations across Europe. It’s important for us that customers can choose our platform without having to worry about legal constraints. Providing these new data centers is key to supporting our expanding customer base as they rely on LMS365 to successfully implement remote learning and learning in the flow of work via Microsoft 365 and Teams.”

LMS365 now delivers from seven regional Microsoft Azure data centers in Northern Europe, Central US, Central Canada, Eastern Japan, Eastern Australia, Germany and the UK.