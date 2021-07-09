Data centers are vital to meet the increasing demands of the digital economy. One of the fiber network providers in Texas, LOGIX Fiber Networks, announced that it had completed two major power upgrades in its Dallas data centers.

At its 2323 Bryan Street location in Dallas, LOGIX replaced the A-side UPS with the latest 100KVA UPS equipment and will add UPS in the coming months. Furthermore, at its 1950 N. Stemmons Freeway location in Dallas, the company has upgraded its DC battery plant to support LOGIX’s core voice and data network infrastructure.

Craig Collins, Chief Executive Officer of LOGIX, said,

“Leadership in technology, financial services, manufacturing, education, and connectivity continues to make the Dallas and Fort Worth areas especially attractive markets for our SMB and enterprise customers. The DFW’s diverse economy moves fast, and LOGIX operates in the same manner. Our downtown Fort Worth and Dallas data centers are ideal locations for companies fueling this area’s growth to leverage LOGIX’s state-of-the-art and well-connected data centers in this dynamic region.”

The addition of a new B-side power 100KVA UPS and upgrades to its customer lobby and office areas are some enhancements in LOGIX’s Fort Worth data center.

Glenn Taylor, Senior Vice President of Network Operations, said,

“Our operations teams tightly manage our data center footprints to ensure we stay several steps ahead of customer demand. These facilities offer exceptional colocation opportunities for customers of all sizes with redundant and highly reliable systems, as well as robust fiber connectivity options using the LOGIX network and numerous other 3rd party carriers.

LOGIX operates with 285,000 fiber miles connecting over 3,000 enterprise buildings and nearly 100 third-party data centers.

