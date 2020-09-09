Loopia announced that it is moving its system operation to EcoDataCenter‘s facility in Falun. With this move, thousand of companies and customers will be able to access sustainable web services. EcoDataCenter’s Falun data center is built entirely out of wood and powered 100% by renewable energy sources. The heat generated by the data center is used directly for heating or as an important ingredient in the manufacturing of biofuel by municipally-owned Falu Energi & Vatten.

100% renewable energy sources

The data center’s environmentally friendly features make it a unique solution that truly ensures the data center’s sustainable standards and additionally the facility has an extremely high level of physical and technical safety. Magnus Angermund, CMO at EcoDataCenter said,

“We are proud of the trust that we have gained and look forward to supporting Loopia in their continued delivery of high-quality services to their customers. Loopia’s large customer base places high demands on operational reliability and scalability, which together with their high sustainability goals suits us extremely well.”

Stay tuned for up-to-date Data Center News