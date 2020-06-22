Macquarie Data Centers and Macquarie Government, part of Macquarie Telecom Group, announced the build of a new data center, Intellicentre 5 (IC5), at its Canberra campus as the demand for Macquarie Government’s cloud and cybersecurity services rises.

18 plus years of experience

The first phase of Intellicentre 5 (IC5) that will cost AU$17 million is planned to be completed by December 2020. Both data centers together will support 4MW of IT load. Intellicentre 4 (IC4) Bunker is an ultra-modern facility with its special design. IC5 is designed to achieve Tier IV data center standards, being SCEC Zone 5 ready, and retaining 120 plus NV1 government-cleared engineers.

Senator Zed Seselja, Assistant Minister for Finance, Charities, and Electoral Matters, said:

“IC5 and Macquarie’s investment into Australia’s data center ecosystem will not only create valuable jobs but build sovereign security skills and capabilities in what has become a vital industry for our nation. This kind of investment, backed by the government’s stimulus measures, is essential to growing Australia’s economy after the pandemic.”

Macquarie Government is one of a few Secure Internet Gateway (SIG) providers to the Australian Government. The Australian Government has connections to the Intra-government Communications Network (ICON) and the NSW Government’s GovDC data center.

David Hirst, the group executive for Macquarie Data Centres, said: