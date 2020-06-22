Macquarie Data Centers and Macquarie Government, part of Macquarie Telecom Group, announced the build of a new data center, Intellicentre 5 (IC5), at its Canberra campus as the demand for Macquarie Government’s cloud and cybersecurity services rises.
The first phase of Intellicentre 5 (IC5) that will cost AU$17 million is planned to be completed by December 2020. Both data centers together will support 4MW of IT load. Intellicentre 4 (IC4) Bunker is an ultra-modern facility with its special design. IC5 is designed to achieve Tier IV data center standards, being SCEC Zone 5 ready, and retaining 120 plus NV1 government-cleared engineers.
Senator Zed Seselja, Assistant Minister for Finance, Charities, and Electoral Matters, said:
“IC5 and Macquarie’s investment into Australia’s data center ecosystem will not only create valuable jobs but build sovereign security skills and capabilities in what has become a vital industry for our nation. This kind of investment, backed by the government’s stimulus measures, is essential to growing Australia’s economy after the pandemic.”
Macquarie Government is one of a few Secure Internet Gateway (SIG) providers to the Australian Government. The Australian Government has connections to the Intra-government Communications Network (ICON) and the NSW Government’s GovDC data center.
David Hirst, the group executive for Macquarie Data Centres, said:
“The trend towards hybrid IT is only accelerating in the advent of the pandemic due to a step-change in online behavior. We are injecting circa AU$100 million into the economy this year with stage one of the build of our IC3 hyperscale Sydney facility at our Macquarie Park Data Centre Campus and the new IC5 South Bunker at our Canberra Campus. Macquarie’s 18 plus years of experience and strong ties to the Federal Government are enticing to the hyperscale and multinational SaaS market, which are keen to conduct business and securely expand their cloud footprint among Australian Government agencies.”
