Macquarie Data Centres announced that its Sydney data centres in the Macquarie Park Data Centre Campus and Sydney Central have achieved the Certified Strategic designation under the Digital Transformation Agency’s (DTA) Hosting Certification Framework.

Highest level of security compliance

Certification under the Framework is a central feature of the DTA’s Hosting Strategy championed by Minister for Employment, Workforce, Skills, Small and Family Business the Hon. Stuart Robert. The Australian Government is, through the Framework, seeking to exert stronger government controls over the location of government information both at rest and in transit. The Framework, which provides government agencies clear guidelines as to the security credentials, capabilities, and corporate ownership and controls of data centre providers servicing Australian government agencies.

The Certified Strategic listing of IC1, IC2, and IC3 means Macquarie Data Centres’ entire portfolio is now deemed by the Federal Government to provide the highest level of security compliance to support sensitive government data and whole-of-government platforms. This extends to Defence data, with the Department recently unveiling its Defence Data Strategy, which highlights data as a strategic military asset.

Locations are strategically positioned

Following Strategic Certification of Macquarie’s Canberra data centres, IC4 and IC5, in June, certification of the group’s Sydney data centres puts Macquarie into an elite group of certified providers which are able to provide multiple availability zones in two or more locations. Macquarie’s two campuses are within 250 kilometres of each other, whilst the Sydney Campus is approximately 18 kilometres from the CBD. The locations are strategically positioned to offer maximum redundancy and geo diversity, and minimal latency, for cloud workloads.

Macquarie Data Centres Group Executive David Hirst said,

“Our facilities provide both the assurance of redundancy capability and Zone 4 level security to government, with the option to extend to Zone 5, which are crucial elements when it comes to hosting sensitive information. The Certified Strategic listing of our portfolio is further proof that Macquarie Data Centres is rising to the evolving expectations of private and public sector customers. We are constantly investing in building new facilities to meet the growing need for secure, sovereign and equipped facilities to host sensitive information, as evidenced by our recent announcement to build our largest data centre yet within our Macquarie Park Data Centre Campus – Intellicentre 3 Super West.”

In addition to the Certified Strategic listing, Macquarie Data Centres’ facilities are certified with ISO 27001 and SOC 2 credentials (information security), the PCI DSS 3.2, ISO 45001 credential (occupational health and safety) and ISO 14001 (environmental management).

See more Data Center News