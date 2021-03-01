Macquarie Data Centres and Macquarie Government, part of Macquarie Telecom Group, launched the latest facility Intellicentre 5 (IC5) in Canberra, purpose-built to house the most highly classified Australian Government workloads.

A fully sovereign ecosystem in Canberra

The $17 million bunker data center is a product of a record year for Macquarie, during which the company invested over $100 million into the construction of secure, sovereign Australian data centers in Sydney and Canberra, after pioneering the industry 20 years ago. The IC5 construction alone supported over 400 construction and related industry roles in the ACT.

David Hirst, Group Executive, Macquarie Data Centres, said,

“Data and cloud demand has skyrocketed as the pandemic continues to bring forward years’ worth of IT and digital transformation projects1. Ensuring that data remains secure, sovereign and within Australia’s borders is vital to protecting our national security and privacy interests – this facility embodies that need in every way.”

IC5 provides a fully sovereign ecosystem in Canberra, in terms of the supply chain, staff, and data access and storage. Alongside Macquarie’s adjacent Intellicentre 4 (IC4), the new facility offers further capacity for Government cloud workloads and an additional secure facility to back up data.

The combined 4-megawatt (MW) facilities leverage the latest physical and virtual security and compliance credentials to manage highly-classified government cloud workloads. IC5 is a Tier IV, SCEC Zone 5 ready data center, supported by over 150 NV1 government-cleared engineers a 25 percent increase in cybersecurity engineers since construction commenced in July 2020.

