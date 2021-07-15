Macquarie Data Centres, part of Macquarie Telecom Group, announced a new data center that will expand its Macquarie Park Data Centre Campus in Sydney. The new facility will be designed, constructed, and operated to meet the corporate, government, and multi-national customers’ needs.

Sovereign Cyber Security Centre of Excellence

The company also stated that it has started a State Significant Development Application process to build the 32 MW IT load facility. The new facility will be the biggest on the campus and bring the total capacity of the campus to 50 MW. Intellicentre 3 Super West is also designed to interconnect seamlessly with IC3 East.

The facility aims to achieve Security Construction and Equipment Committee Zone 4 or higher security, ISO 27001 and SOC 2, PCI DSS 3.2, ISO 45001, ISO 14001, and a host of other security, safety, and efficiency standards. The project is expected to create over 1,200 jobs in construction, engineering, cybersecurity, and other fields. The first phase of the project is expected to be finished in the second half of 2023. David Tudehope, CEO of Macquarie Telecom Group said,

“This data centre will attract new investment into Australia from multinationals looking to expand in the Asia Pacific region. The NSW digital economy is rapidly growing, and this project will create world-class infrastructure and valuable long-term jobs in the digital and cyber security sector.”

