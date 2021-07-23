maincubes announced that it has started to build a new sustainable-by-design colocation data center in Schwalbach near Frankfurt. The new FRA02 data center will operate on a closed-circuit basis, efficient UPS systems that use green power, and a waste heat recovery system is also planned.

Sustainability is the key issue

Schwalbach am Taunus is outside Frankfurt. This location meets the necessary framework for sustainable data center operations with its local power and telecommunications infrastructures. There are renewable energies available that maincubes can procure directly from the power companies.

Oliver Menzel, CEO of maincubes, said,

“FRA02 will extend our European data center network with a focus on sustainability, allowing us to make an important contribution to the green digital transformation. This isn’t simply our answer to the regulations on reducing CO2 emissions that affect all infrastructure providers, it is intrinsic to our CSR vision. Our goal is to achieve climate-neutral data center operations with our resources.”

In addition to power from regenerative energy sources, FRA02’s climate-friendly comprises a cooling wall system. Cooling wall technology uses large heat exchangers with chilled water flowing through them for air conditioning. The data center will be DIN-EN50600 VK3 certified. It will be active in summer 2023, providing approx. 7,000 m2 of white space for IT plus office space.

“To maximize energy efficiency and guarantee availability, we maintain an uninterruptable power supply via rotating UPS systems in a special configuration – the so-called isolated parallel bus (IP bus) – and a kinetic flywheel energy storage unit in place of a battery. This UPS system was designed with a special high-availability redundancy for the IP bus,”

commented Albrecht Kraas, CTO at maincubes.

