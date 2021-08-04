Independent data center platform and wholesale colocation provider, Mantra Data Centers announced its investments plans across India. The company signed MoUs with the Indian State Governments of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka for the development of Data Centers in Mumbai, Chennai, and Bangalore.

Mumbai, Chennai, and Bangalore

The company will design, build and operate data center facilities with an initial IT load of 20MW in each of the key data hubs. The company also stated that the total addressable Indian Data Center market is estimated to surpass $8.5 Billion by 2023. Mr Jaan M. Chainani, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Mantra Data Centers said,

“MDC is very well positioned for success in this growing market, with a strong management team, green sourced energy, 1st inclass stakeholders, on-time delivery and the right locations to create a network of Tier III & IV Data Centers across India. Our aim is to help our customers grow seamlessly in the midst of the digitalization of India.”

