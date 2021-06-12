Global on-demand bare metal cloud provider, Maxihost is joining forces with KIO Networks, critical IT infrastructure services provider in Mexico and Central America, to launch a new point of presence in Mexico City. It is the third location of the company’s Latin America footprint, following Brazil and Chile. The new facility will support its international clients interested in Bare Metal servers delivered instantly to support many types of use cases.

MEX|5 Data Center

The company’s new PoP is situated in KIO’s MEX|5 Data Center, one of the most important interconnection hubs in the city. The PoP is also strategically located right in Mexico City and offers high levels of availability, redundancy, and security, as well as access to a wide range of local and international networks. Guilherme Soubihe Alberto, CEO of Maxihost said,

“We are thrilled to team up with KIO Networks to bring our Bare Metal Cloud platform to Mexico. We are launching our new location with more than twenty international customers, most of whom are currently reaching end users in Mexico and Central America from Dallas, Texas. Having servers so much closer to targeted users and access to KIO’s low-latency networks in the region will enable an enhanced customer experience, whether that is for gaming, streaming, or other high-bandwidth applications.”

See more Data Center News