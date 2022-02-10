Global bare metal provider, Maxihost announced that the company is bringing its bare metal cloud platform to the U.K. and neighboring countries. Its solution will also help international clients looking to expand their business to the region. The new location will be able to support requirements for gaming, streaming, and Web3 applications.

Presence in two data centers

Maxihost’s new presence spans two data centers; iomart’s LDeX1, one of London’s newest colocation facilities, and Telehouse North, home to the London Internet Exchange, the largest internet exchange in the European region. The facilities are connected with high-capacity and redundant 100G connectivity, allowing customers to directly link to LINX.

Some of the company’s customers can benefit from the London location immediately, including Anydesk and Gameyye. The new presence is located right in the city in order to optimally support clients with use cases that require speed, low latency, and high bandwidth such as gaming, streaming, VPNs, and Web3 node providers or blockchain networks. Guilherme Soubihe Alberto, CEO of Maxihost said,

« We’re thrilled to extend our business to London as this represents an entry into an important new market for Maxihost, one that our international customers are eager to penetrate. Our clients are looking to provide their target audiences with seamless online experiences. We are excited to be able to address that requirement in a dynamic new region, providing a gateway to the UK and the rest of Europe. »

See more Data Center News