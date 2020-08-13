Medallia, a company of experienced management, opened its Singapore data center. Singapore which is a global business and connectivity hub is a priority market for Medallia. According to the announcement, the data center will host all Medallia Experience Cloud Solutions, including video, digital, speech, conversations, text analytics, and the company’s artificial intelligence product, Athena. A SaaS cloud platform with enterprise-grade security, Medallia owns and maintains all backend infrastructure ensuring reliability, uptime and operational capabilities match data centers around the world.

To become the default location for many Asian customers

The company targets customers and partners including large Singaporean native and international banks, world-leading commercial real estate services businesses and other industry segments with its new data center in Singapore.

Gavin Selkirk, APAC vice president and general manager, Medallia, said,

“Medallia is investing across the APAC region, supporting the expansion and helping our customers drive growth by understanding and managing customer, employee and citizen experiences. The Singapore data center plays an integral part in ensuring we deliver on the data security and regulatory requirements of businesses that are scaling up customer and employee experience programs. We already have customers using the infrastructure and it will become the default location for many of our Asian customers.”

Medallia operates 10 data centers worldwide including Santa Clara, Seattle, Denver, Toronto, Montreal, Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Sydney and now Singapore.