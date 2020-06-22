Meeza‘s new data center, M-VAULT 4 will provide hosting services, which will enable all sectors to become more efficient and boost technological infrastructure. M-VAULT 4 is located within the Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP), part of Qatar Foundation Research Development and Innovation, where construction has already begun. The new facility is expected to be completed and ready for use by mid-2021 coinciding with the expected arrival of global hyper-scalers, leaders in cloud technology, and network systems.

99.98% uptime

Like the company’s other data centers offering a guaranteed uptime of 99.98%, the new facility will be built to comply with the most exacting international standards. Meeza acting CEO engineer Ahmad Abdulla al-Muslemani said,