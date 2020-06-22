Meeza‘s new data center, M-VAULT 4 will provide hosting services, which will enable all sectors to become more efficient and boost technological infrastructure. M-VAULT 4 is located within the Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP), part of Qatar Foundation Research Development and Innovation, where construction has already begun. The new facility is expected to be completed and ready for use by mid-2021 coinciding with the expected arrival of global hyper-scalers, leaders in cloud technology, and network systems.
99.98% uptime
Like the company’s other data centers offering a guaranteed uptime of 99.98%, the new facility will be built to comply with the most exacting international standards. Meeza acting CEO engineer Ahmad Abdulla al-Muslemani said,
“We are excited to announce the establishment of our fourth data center in Qatar, and it could not have come at a better time. The new data center will be ready for use by the time we welcome some of the leading world experts in the industry and opens new doors for the exchange of information, ideas, and technological advancement. We are honored to pave the way for Qatar’s digital transformation by establishing the best technologies and providing a service of excellence to our clients.”
