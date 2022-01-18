Global Network as a Service provider, Megaport announced a new partnership with KIO Networks, the country’s largest data center provider, to expand its services to Mexico. The company stated that Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud connectivity services are expected to be available in March of 2022 via on-ramps from KIO Networks’ data centers in Mexico City and Queretaro.

Direct access to cloud services

With the expansion, KIO Networks customers will be able to access the Megaport’s ecosystem of over 700 data centers globally and more than 360 service providers, including over 230 cloud on-ramps, including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, and Oracle Cloud. The partnership allows organizations in the country to seamlessly and directly connect to the cloud and IT services globally.

KIO Networks currently has 40 data centers across Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, Dominican Republic, and Spain, as well as 11 edge facilities in Mexico, with more than 20 MW of operational capacity. To provide IT capacity between service regions, cloud regions, and data centers via Megaport’s private Software Defined Network accelerates the growth of hybrid cloud and multi-cloud capabilities. Vincent English, CEO of Megaport said,

« Mexico has proven to be one of the leading cloud markets in Latin America and has been growing at a rapid rate over the last several years. Megaport is very excited to partner with KIO Networks to launch our services in Mexico, which will. provide the opportunity for our existing customers to grow with Megaport and create new opportunities for Megaport to service businesses in Mexico. We look forward to working with KIO Networks and our cloud partners to meet the growing demand for cloud-based services in Mexico. »

