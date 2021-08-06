Polish data center operator, Beyond.Pl announced that the company has partnered with global Network-as-a-service provider, Megaport. With the partnership, the duo aims to respond to the rising demand from organizations for connectivity services. The launch of Megaport’s PoP at the Poznan data center campus will make it possible to establish connections between the Polish operator and data centers worldwide.

Direct access to over 360 providers

Megaport PoP will provide Beyond.pl’s users to access to more than 360 cloud and SaaS providers directly and securely. The customers will also be able to create direct, cost-efficient connections to Megaport’s global ecosystem of 700+ data centers while Megaport customers will gain access to a new colocation site strategically located halfway between Berlin and Warsaw.

The connectivity services will be available by the end of September this year. Megaport’s services will be offered through a private SDN that bypasses the public internet and access to services will be provided through a Megaport PoP located at Data Center 2 in Poznan. Eric Troyer, Chief Marketing Officer of Megaport said,

“Poland is one of the fastest-growing emerging data center markets in Europe. This is being driven by growing demand for IT and cloud services in Poland. We’re pleased to partner with Beyond.pl. Customers will not only benefit from its unique colocation offering but can also simplify their data center interconnect and cloud deployment strategies with fast, secure and on-demand Network as a Service capabilities to connect their evolving IT architectures to the services and locations that power their business.”

See more Data Center News