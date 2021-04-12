MERLIN Properties is planning to build a major network of ultra-efficient, waterless data centers in the cities of Madrid, Bilbao, Barcelona and Lisbon through a long-term, multi-phase strategic partnership with Edged Energy. MERLIN Properties is one of the Iberian Peninsula’s largest and most technologically advanced REIT and a leading developer and operator of green assets.

Committed to green building principles

Both MERLIN and Edged Energy are fully committed to green building principles. Each of the initial four data centers will consume zero water for cooling, have a guaranteed Power Utilization Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.15 annually, and use 67% less energy for cooling and overhead systems than average European data centers.

David Brush, the co-founder of MERLIN and Special Advisor to the Data Center Program at the company, said,

“We service a wide range of customers, from high tech companies in our signature office buildings to international logistics operators in our warehouses. The Iberian region is perfectly positioned to be the principal gateway connecting the digital economies of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, the Middle East and beyond. This world-class infrastructure platform will allow cloud and technology companies to better service and connect to a diverse customer base.”

“The Iberian Peninsula is fast becoming one of the most strategically connected places in the world with excellent fiber networks and an abundance of solar and wind energy resources. This region is a major focus for us as we continue building the first carbon-neutral and water-neutral global platform for data center edge infrastructure” according to Jakob Carnemark, founder of Endeavor and a 25-year veteran of the industry, with more than $5B in data center built.

Additionally, Edged and MERLIN are also partnering to install a network of more than 100MW of advanced truck-charging positions to support the fast-growing shift to electric trucking.

