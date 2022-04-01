Meta, Facebook‘s parent company, announced that it is investing $800 million in a hyper-scale data center in Temple, Texas. Meta’s new facility will total approximately 900,000 square feet when fully build and located on 393 acres off NW H K Dodgen Loop and Industrial Blvd.

100% renewable energy

When it becomes operational, it will support approximately 100 operational jobs. During the peak construction, the project will employ around 1,250 construction workers on site. The construction is expected to begin in the Spring of 2022.

Meta’s data centers are supported by 100% renewable energy and use 32% less energy, have achieved net-zero carbon emissions, and are LEED Gold level certified. The company has invested over 700 MW of new wind and solar energy in Texas. The company adds new renewable energy to each data center’s local grid. Darcy Nothnagle, director of community and economic development at Meta said,

« Temple is the home of our newest data center, and we are excited to join the community. We’ve been welcomed by a strong set of local partners who are committed to the long-term success of the region. This is just the beginning of a strong partnership, and we look forward to working with you to invest in this great community. »