Micron Technology updated the company’s portfolio strategy to further strengthen its focus on memory and storage innovations for the data center. Micron will increase investment in new memory products that leverage the Compute Express Link, the recently introduced industry-standard interface that enables the flexible connection between compute, memory and storage.

Opening up new paths for platform innovation

Micron will cease the development of 3D XPoint and shift resources to focus on accelerating the market introduction of CXL-enabled memory products. The broad proliferation of artificial intelligence and advances in data analytics are driving workload requirements that necessitate a change to compute architectures. The CXL interface opens up new paths for platform innovation and optimization in the data center.

Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, said,

“Memory and storage are critical to the data economy, and the need for data center memory innovation has never been greater. As a leader in memory and storage, Micron is committed to leading innovation to unleash the next generation of data centers. Today’s announcement reflects our focus to invest in high-value solutions for customers that also deliver strong shareholder returns.”

Micron sees immense promise in new classes of memory-centric solutions that utilize CXL to scale the capacity, performance and content required by applications to run on infrastructure with greater architectural freedom.

See more Data Center News