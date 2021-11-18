Tech giant, Microsoft introduced its newest sustainable data center region in Sweden. The company’s new data centers in the country are currently open for business Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 available now. The data center region delivers advanced data security, privacy, and the ability to store data in the country.

100% carbon-free

Microsoft’s new data center region is powered by 100% carbon-free energy and supports zero-waste operations, as a part of the company’s commitment to sustainability investments and helps to create long-term opportunities across commercial and public sectors. With the data center region, the company’s community investments in Sweden total more than $1.6 million to date, in partnership with 20 organizations.

The data center region allows customers to process and store their data in the EU. The data center region also provides Azure Availability Zones, offering additional application resiliency options. Customers can also use Microsoft Azure to develop advanced applications using AI, data and analytics, IoT, and hybrid capabilities with advanced digital security and more. Hélène Barnekow, general manager of Microsoft Sweden said,

«Our Swedish data centers are among the most sustainably designed and operated in the world. This is an important launch for Sweden and Europe, as I am of the firm conviction that new tech innovation is the most important enabler for the world to reach the global sustainability targets. By moving to the cloud, we create new opportunities to accelerate the transformation to a more sustainable future, together.»

See more Data Center News