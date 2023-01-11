Microsoft announced the acquisition of Fungible, the company that invented the Fungible DPUs in 2016.

With the acquisition, the Fungible team will join Microsoft’s data center infrastructure engineering teams.

The Fungible DPU was invented to address the inefficient execution of data-centric computations within server nodes.

Microsoft has officially confirmed the acquisition of Fungible, a provider of composable infrastructure to accelerate data centers’ networking and storage performance with high-efficiency, low-power data processing units. The company focuses on providing technologies to enable high-performance, scalable, disaggregated, scaled-out data center infrastructure with reliability and security.

Focusing on multiple DPU solutions

With the acquisition, the Fungible team will join Microsoft’s data center infrastructure engineering teams. The team will focus on delivering multiple DPU solutions, network innovation, and hardware systems advancements. Microsoft stated that the acquisition is a part of the company’s commitment to long-term differentiated investments in the data center infrastructure to enhance its technologies and offerings including offloading, improving latency, increasing data center server density, optimizing energy efficiency, and reducing costs.

Although Microsoft didn’t disclose the details of the acquisition, various online news sources claim that the price was approximately $190 million. The Fungible DPU was invented in 2016 to be able to address the inefficient execution of data-centric computations within server nodes problems in scale-out data centers. Fungible said,

« We are proud to be part of a company that shares Fungible’s vision and will leverage the Fungible DPU and software to enhance its storage and networking offerings. We would like to thank our loyal employees for their dedication and hard work over these last seven years and our customers, partners, and investors for their belief and support in our technology. »