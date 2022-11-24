Microsoft has filed plans to build new two massive data centers in San Jose, North California. The region houses the global technology center, Silicon Valley.

The new data centers will each total 306,000 square feet and reportedly will accommodate servers as well as small structures to help data centers’ operations.

Microsoft will start grounding down the first hyper-scale data center in July 2024 and complete it in December 2025. The second facility will be completed in 2028.

Microsoft has applied to San Jose city municipal to construct two hyperscale data centers on 22 vacant acres at the intersection of Orchard Parkway and Component Drive near the Guadalupe River. San Jose is Northern California’s largest city and is part of the hub of the tech industry.

306,000 square feet, each

Microsoft will build two four-story data centers in San Jose and each will have a total of 306,000 square feet. According to Microsoft’s application, the data centers will accommodate servers and a handful of small structures to support their operations. Three water storage tanks will be built on the northwest side of the campus as part of the cooling system along with two one-story buildings that will house mechanical equipment to support the tanks.

Microsoft purchased the site for about $79 million last year. The Orchard Parkway site has a power substation and an onsite, high-voltage switching station owned by Pacific Gas & Electric. According to the project plans, Microsoft will start constructing the first hyper-scale data center in July 2024 and complete it in December 2025. The second facility will be completed in 2028.

The Orchard Park campus is the second data center hub for Microsoft’s ongoing works in North San Jose. The company is also planning to build two data centers surrounding 400k square feet on a 65-acre site at 1657 Milpitas Road near the Coyote River.

Massive investments

Earlier this month, Catawba County unveiled Microsoft’s plans for investing $1 billion in three data center campuses over 10 years in the county in North Carolina with incentives provided to the giant tech company.

Microsoft data centers offer customers an energy-efficient and carbon-neutral alternative to run their operations. The giant tech company mainly works with local contractors between 25 to 30 percent of positions are hired locally. The new data centers will also have an economic impact on the region.