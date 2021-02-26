Microsoft announced its Berdayakan Ekonomi Digital Indonesia initiative, which marks a significant commitment to advancing the growth and digital transformation for Indonesia. The company plans to establish a new data center region and a commitment to skill over 24 million Indonesians by end of 2021 through its decades’ long skilling investment.

Creating economic opportunities in the digital era

With the new datacenter region, businesses of all sizes and industries in Indonesia will have access to Microsoft Azure at launch, which enables anyone to invent with purpose using cloud services and capabilities that span computing, networking, databases, analytics, artificial intelligence, and Internet of Things (IoT).

Johnny G. Plate, Minister of Communication and Information, Indonesia, said,

“As a leading global provider of advanced cloud solutions, Microsoft’s investment to establish local datacenters, digital skilling and collaboration with the Government of Indonesia will support local innovation, economic recovery, and digital transformation. The Ministry of Communication and Information welcomes Microsoft’s plans to establish a local datacenter region with highly secure and compliant cloud services, which will benefit local businesses, government, and individuals across all sectors. We also welcome Microsoft’s commitment to increase the capacity of Indonesian digital talent across all skill levels.”

To support customer needs for high-availability and resiliency in their applications, the new datacenter region will feature Azure Availability Zones for additional tolerance to datacenter failures. The Indonesia data center region will also support Microsoft’s sustainability goals.

