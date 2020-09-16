Microsoft announced its plans to open its first data center region on New Zealand’s North Island in May. The Overseas Investment Office approved this data center investment. The New Zealand data center region will be the latest addition to Microsoft’s global data center footprint.

A significant investment

The proposed data center was declared by the Prime Minister on 6 May 2020, who described the data center as a significant investment. The investment involves the acquisition of interests in land for the operation of data centers, the value of which is not yet confirmed but will exceed $100 million according to the filed report.

Vanessa Sorenson, general manager, Microsoft New Zealand, talked about the new data center, saying,

“This significant investment in New Zealand’s digital infrastructure is a testament to the remarkable spirit of New Zealand’s innovation and reflects how we’re pushing the boundaries of what is possible as a nation. The Fletcher School’s Digital Evolution Index characterizes New Zealand as a ‘standout nation’ demonstrating to the world what the future might look like. I’m confident this investment will help accelerate our digital evolution.”

