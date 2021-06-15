The Covid-19 pandemic has changed our lives and business. Employees used to work remotely in their safe homes during lockdowns. Therefore, many global companies like Microsoft are accepting to work remotely during the new normal. VMware, Shopify, Fujitsu, DropBox are some of the companies that went remote permanently in the new world.

Going data centers during lockdown

On the other hand, remote working was not possible for all employees. For instance, data center employees have continued to go to data centers for providing business continuity during lockdowns.

Kristen Roby Dimlow, corporate vice president for total rewards, performance, and human resources business insights at Microsoft, said that she heard amazing stories about people actually sleeping in data centers. The number of staff members who stayed and slept on the floors of their data centers is not certain.

