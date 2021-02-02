The global market for mini data center estimated at US$3 billion in the year 2020, is estimated to reach a revised size of US$8.6 billion by 2027. This means 16.5% growth over the period 2020-2027. Micro data centers are expected to grow at a 15.5% CAGR to reach US$1.1 billion by the end of the analysis period. This segment currently accounts for an 86.9% share of the global mini data center market.

China will reach an estimated market size of US$1.5 billion

The mini data center market in the U.S. is estimated at US$876.4 million in the year 2020. China, the world’s second-largest economy, is expected to reach an estimated market size of US$1.5 billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.9% through 2027.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR while the rest of the European market will reach US$1.5 billion by the year 2027. 6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% over the period 2020-2027. Canovate, CELESTE (Datacenter Marily), Datapod, Dataracks t/a Stagwood Industries, Emerson Network Power, HPE, Huawei Technologies, Zellabox, ZTE Corporation, Schneider Electric are some of the competitors identified in this market.

See more Data Center News