Nautilus Data Technologies announced that it is developing the first major sustainable digital infrastructure in Millinocket, Maine, a rural area designated as a Qualified Opportunity Zone. The 13-acre, 60MW data center facility is engineered to become one of the greenest facilities in the world.

Patented water-cooling systems

Nautilus will use its patented water-cooling systems and 100% hydroelectric power both to support conventional computing and unleash the availability of high-performance computing with dramatically improved energy, water, and environmental performance. The Millinocket Data Center will use 70% less power than a traditional data center would use for cooling and will provide a 30+% net reduction in energy-related CO2 emissions and air pollution.

Governor Janet Mills said,

“With the help of Nautilus, Maine is demonstrating that we can be a global leader in building pioneering digital technologies that will create jobs and strengthen our economy in an environmentally sustainable way. This significant investment and new facility mark another important step forward in the revitalization of the former mill site and are further proof that sustainable innovation can power long-term economic growth in rural Maine.”

Millinocket is one of seven Qualified Opportunity Zones in Penobscot County that provide federal tax advantages to attract investments into economically distressed communities. Nautilus will be the first tenant on the site of the former mill since it closed in 2008, launching a new beginning for the region.

Nautilus data centers use its patented TRUE (Total Resource Usage Effectiveness) technologies to cool computer systems by using recirculated water from a nearby ocean, river, or lake. TRUE enables high-performance computing systems to meet the growing global demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications such as smart city, smart transportation, smart grid, telemedicine, breakthrough R&D, public health, safety, and security.

