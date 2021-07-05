NetActuate announced that its technical team has completed an infrastructure expansion in the San Jose data center, increasing its server capacity and available bandwidth. The expansion also increased the available rack space for colocation and bare-metal deployments to meet the increased demand.

Increased server capacity and bandwidth

The facility is located in the heart of Silicon Valley and next to several fiber routes. NetActuate’s team also optimized routes in this location to deliver high performance and low latency to end-users in Asia and mainland China.

The facility is tethered via dark fiber to Equinix SV1 in Silicon Valley, which provides low latency connectivity to a rich ecosystem of content, social media, high-tech companies, and services providers that are driving and accelerating the digital economy. NetActuate customers in San Jose can benefit from low latency access to one of the world’s largest internet exchanges and peering points via this fiber connection. Mark Mahle, CEO and Principal Technology Architect for NetActuate said,

“We are getting requests from more providers every day who want to deploy at the edge in the Silicon Valley region. As one of our most popular PoPs on the West Coast of the United States, our San Jose data center now has the additional capacity needed to fulfill requests from both new and existing customers.”

