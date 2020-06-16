NetActuate announced the opening of Madrid data center which offers virtual machines, bare metal, and colocation services as part of a larger ongoing plan for strategic global footprint growth. NetActuate’s Madrid data center that has 43,000 square feet is strategically located in an essential hub for global connectivity. The facility provides access to over 1.25 billion end-users across Europe, Latin America, and North Africa. This interconnected facility also offers direct access to ESpanix and DE-CIX, as well as public and private cloud providers.

Expansion in Europe

The Iberian Peninsula is becoming an essential hub for global interconnectivity. Within the peninsula, Spain has a large domestic market with more than 46 million end-users.

Mark Mahle, CEO and Principal Technology Architect of NetActuate said,

“Our new deployment in Madrid is a strategic addition to our global footprint as we keep moving our edge closer to end users worldwide. Madrid’s strategic location on the Iberian Peninsula provides unparalleled low latency connectivity to three major global markets.”

Moreover, NetActuate’s Anycast Delivery Platform offers deployment and expansion their global presence for providers via building on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world.

NetActuate is also continuing its special program in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The company offers free infrastructure and network services for the healthcare community working to treat patients and to contain the spread of COVID-19, as well as schools and other educational services.